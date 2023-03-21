Spring cleanups events in the Quad Cities!

Spring has officially arrived, and we've made a list of community cleaning efforts soon to be underway!

MOLINE, Ill. — The Spring cleaning season is upon us, and we're making a list of local events and opportunities making an effort to get the season started off right!

The City of Davenport's annual Corridor Cleanup will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 8-11 a.m. The opportunity is open to anyone interested in beautifying Davenport and protecting the health of our local waterways. No previous experience is necessary. You can sign up by clicking here.

Davenport's Cleanup and Greenup is an excellent opportunity to enjoy the spring and help protect our natural resources. Volunteers will be digging holes, planting trees and pickup litter along the planting route. Litter pickup consists of walking, bending and placing wastes in a bag for disposal and carries little hazard. The cleanup is slated for Saturday, April 29 from 8-11 a.m.

Organized by the Karpeles Manuscript Museum, the Broadway Historic District Spring Clean Up is scheduled to tidy up one of Rock Island's most beautiful neighborhoods. It'll take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. According to the event's Facebook page, "It's that time of year again! We're asking all the neighbors and any additional volunteers to come together to help clean up the Broadway Historic District. We'll meet up early for refreshments and snacks. Then we'll all pick a few blocks to pick up trash! Any volunteers with trucks to drive alleys and pick up bulk furniture or tires would be appreciated!

Do you know about another Spring cleaning event not listed here? Send us the details so we can add it to the list!