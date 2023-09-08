Restoring a piece of Silvis history: Silvis firefighters to restore original 1939 engine

The Silvis Fire Department used the American LaFrance fire engine from 1939-1964. Now, they plan to restore it to its former glory.

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis firefighters are taking on a new project: restoring an 84-year-old fire engine to its former glory.

The city purchased the American LaFrance engine in 1939 and it was used as a frontline fire engine until 1964. Faded paint on the side shows it was engine #2.

"It was traded in and it kind of disappeared," Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said. "We suspect that it was sold to a farmer who then used it for either watering crops or providing water for his animals. It was found in the barn years later."

Winters first learned about the old engine a few years ago when he was contacted by a man who had purchased the old truck and planned to restore it. The man was gathering information about the history of the engine and noticed a plaque on the side with the names of the 1939 Silvis mayor, fire chief, and aldermen. A few months ago, the man ended up selling the engine back to the Silvis Fire Department.

Winters and his crew want to now restore it as close as possible to its original condition.

"We're gonna have to take it apart, we're gonna have to sandblast it, we're going to have to paint it," Winters said. "We're going to get together here shortly and check out the mechanical, see whether the motor even turns. If the motor turns, that's going to be a huge help for us. Then we can just rebuild it and get it operational. If not, we may have to look at doing some different things."

Most of the work will be done by Silvis firefighters, but Winters wants to hire someone to hand paint the original gold leaf flake paint on the engine.

"History in the fire services is a huge thing, history, and traditions," Winters said. "It's just something really fun to have. And it shows the history of our city. This is probably the oldest piece of equipment that is owned by the city at this point, including buildings. Our original fire station was built in the 1920, 1921 era, but we have since sold that, so this thing is about the oldest thing that the city owns."