Mexican ambassador visits Silvis, honors Hero Street veterans

Mexican ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil participates in Memorial Day ceremony honoring Latino veterans.

SILVIS, Ill. — On Friday, the Silvis community gathered to celebrate those who served.

Hero Street is famously known for eight residents, who served in World War II and the Korean War.

"These young men answered the call to duty spanning two wars, and the record of their service is remarkable," Rock Island Arsenal Colonel Daniel Mitchell said. "It's individuals like those from Hero Street, who bring honor to our military, through their service and sacrifice."

Those heroes would inspire many people including Vietnam veteran and Hero Street resident Andy Ortiz.

"After I was drafted, I served one year in Vietnam," Ortiz said. "Knowing that my family is part of this story, it brings me a lot of joy to think I am adding to that legacy."

That same legacy, has been recognized by Mexico. Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, Reyna Torres Mendivil, visited Silvis and participated in the ceremony.

"We need to shed light on this history," Ambassador Torres said. "The stories of the families that live here and those who sacrificed their lives for us, we need to keep sharing that story for many years to come."

Ortiz said Memorial Day is always a special time for him and many other veterans.

"I'm glad we are appreciated," Ortiz said. "Many people don't realize what we went through to give them what they have today. I'm very proud of this street, especially those from this street. Whenever we need somebody, they were there to help."