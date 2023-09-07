The John Deere Classic's impact on Silvis businesses

SILVIS, Ill — Every year, the John Deere Classic is a busy time for more than just the golf course.
Businesses near TPC Deere Run see a rush of customers, especially after the tournament events.
"Friday with the rain, we really picked up around four o'clock — stayed pretty busy all the way through close," 11th Hour Bar and Grill bartender Kayla Powell said. "Saturday it was a pretty quiet day up until about seven o'clock. After the Classic with the concert series, we did pick up business and stayed pretty busy until close — so it is bringing in a lot of clientele for the evening hours."
Powell added that the JDC brings in a variety of customers each year.
"It's been a lot of couples or people going to the Classic," she said. "We have had a few employees of the Classic coming in, so we just kind of have a good variety of all different people."
The tournament is also a chance for businesses to build connections.
"There have been some people who go to the Classic, that have came in and revisited us again this year — and then they've recognized a lot of our faces, and we recognize them," Powell said.
It's the success that everyone gets to share.
"I think that's the nice thing about having a bigger dinner menu — you get those families that come in... and we do make very good tips," Powell added.
Staff at restaurants and bars said it's a unique opportunity for the community to connect with visitors.
"If you were in here the last couple of days, it's been just fun," Powell said. "Laughter, everybody having a good time, everybody's been wanting to meet new people."