Sherrard School District Still Waiting for COVID Restriction Plan from State

Students return to class in three week and Superintendent Alan Boucher says they don't have a COVID plan in place.

SHERRARD, Ill. — The Sherrard School District is starting the school year in three weeks without a COVID plan from the state.

"We're trying to be patient with them but, yes we are frustrated. We need information so that we can get a plan in place,” said Alan Boucher, Sherrard School District Superintendent.

Boucher says that he hasn’t received any guidance on what requirements students and staff will follow this upcoming school year.

The Illinois Department of Public health adopted new CDC guidelines. The recommendations for social distancing moved to three feet and masks aren't required for those who are fully vaccinated.

"We haven't made a final decision yet about the masks because we understand that there'll be some students and perhaps even staff members who are resistant to wearing a mask and they're not vaccinated, so we have to work through that," said Boucher.

The school district says it's also concerned about keeping track of nonvaccinated students if there isn't a mask mandate or how to move forward with students who violate restrictions.

Sherrard school district will return to regular schools hours and have sporting events at full capacity.

Sherrard Elementary School Principal, Casey Wyant, says his staff and teachers have concerns about the upcoming school year but he doesn't have any answers for them yet.

One of their main concerns are masks because the younger students aren't eligible for vaccinations.

Superintendent Boucher says he hopes to have a plan for parents in two weeks.