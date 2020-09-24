Sherrard school district superintendent tests positive for COVID-19, says no students have been exposed

Alan Boucher confirmed his positive test in a Facebook post Wednesday, September 23. He said he and one other staff member have tested positive.

SHERRARD, Ill. — The superintendent of the Sherrard School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

Alan Boucher confirmed his positive test in a Facebook post Wednesday, September 23. He said he and one other staff member have tested positive, but that “none of the students have been exposed.”

Boucher said the district would be following health department guidelines to ensure they are properly cleaning and contact tracing.

As of Wednesday, no students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sherrard schools began the 2020-2021 school year in mid-August with a remote and blended learning model with some students in-person and others online.