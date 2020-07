Davenport police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old.

10-year-old Breasia Terrell is missing and Davenport police say they need help finding her.

According to police Breasia was last seen in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street.

Breasia was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and flip flops.