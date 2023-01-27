Rita Rawson is Scott County's new supervisor

Rawson previously served on the Davenport City Council and recently retired from her financial advising practice.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Scott County's vacant supervisor seat has been filled by a former Davenport City Council member, according to Auditor Kerri Tompkins.

The vacancy committee unanimously appointed Rita Rawson Thursday evening after reviewing 27 "very strong" and "well qualified" applicants. The committee included Tompkins, Treasurer Tony Knobbe and Recorder Rita Vargas.

Rawson isn't new to politics in the area. The Davenport resident was the city's 5th Ward council member in 2019 following her loss to Mayor Mike Matson in the mayoral race. She recently retired from working at her own financial advising practice.

The search for a new supervisor began after Knobbe resigned from the position to become treasurer.

“This was a very difficult decision, but I feel Ms. Rawson is the best candidate for this position," Tompkins said in a press release on Friday. "She has a finance background, government experience and is very involved in the community. She always comes prepared, asks questions and listens to her constituents. I am confident she will represent Scott County well.”