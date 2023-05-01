Decision looms over open position on full-Republican Scott County board

The announcement of a supervisor appointment must be made by early February to stop a special election.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — While the House Speaker stalemate plays out in D.C., vacancy is also the talk among Scott County's Board of Supervisors.

New members are taking their seats, but one sits empty as the board held its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 5.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity and I appreciate the confidence of the voters," supervisor Jean Dickson said.

Dickson is a lawyer and former school board member for the Pleasant Valley Community School District.

"I wasn't running for the Board of Supervisors to shake things up and change things around or change the trajectory because I feel it was going in a good direction, so my hope is to continue to support that," Dickson said.

The board's also welcoming Ross Paustian, a former Iowa state representative.

"Every person brings a different attribute, so we're looking forward to seeing the attributes our new members will bring to the board," board chair Ken Beck said.

One more seat remains open on the board after the resignation of the county's new Treasurer, Tony Knobbe.

"Pick the best person for the county," Beck said. "My hope is that we get the best person to fill that wants to move Scott County forward."

The decision will be up to the county treasurer, auditor and recorder.

Beck said despite the current all-Republican board, party affiliation is not playing a role.

"I want to emphasize, that we work for the benefit of the county, not party," Beck said.

County officials decided to move forward with making an appointment for the open position.

"There's still a possibility that it could go to a special election," Beck said.

The deadline is 40 days after the last resignation, which happened in late December. The announcement must be made by early February to stop a special election.

