So you wanna be a Scott County Board member — here's how to apply.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has a vacancy, and they want those interested to submit their resumes with a cover letter by Jan. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editors Note: The above video was published on Jan. 15, 2023.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors has a vacancy, and they want those interested to submit their resumes, according to a Wednesday news release.

The Board of Supervisors Vacancy Committee, consisting of the County Auditor, County Recorder and County Treasurer, will convene on Thursday, Jan. 26 to select the newest board member.

The meeting will be held in the board room of the Scott County Administration Building at 600 W. Fourth St., Davenport.

If you're interested, you can send your resume and cover letter to Auditor@scottcountyiowa.gov by Jan. 23.

The vacancy was created after Board Member Tony Knobbe resigned.

After the appointment is made, Scott County electors may file a petition requiring the vacancy to be filled by special election.