Scott County Humane Society reaching full capacity, encourages adoption

The shelter is filled to the brim with strays and newly-born litters and they're looking for families to adopt and foster.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, June 20, the shelter revealed that it is reaching the limit of how many dogs it can hold in its kennels.

With a stream of new litters and strays coming in recent times, the shelter quickly began filling with animals after having previously been nearly cleared out during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter is working to get dogs out to adopting and foster families and taking other measures, such as working with other rescues to ease the load and send them some animals to get them adopted faster.

The shelter says that a new batch of dogs will be available for adoption beginning Tuesday, June 22 after a large-scale spay and neutering process.

The shelter calls for community support in part due to a policy of not euthanizing any animals, so they need the public support to make room at the shelter.

They're also recruiting foster families for certain animals who need extra attention.