Davenport Schools begin summer meals program

The program plans to serve about 60,000 meals to students over the next seven weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For Iowa families struggling to put food on the table, there is help in our area. Davenport Schools' Summer Meals Program begins Monday, June 21.

The program provides breakfast and lunch to students 18-years and younger during their summer vacation. It was first brought to Davenport last year by the Iowa Department of Education.

“Because of the pandemic, we have a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver that allows us to package the meals to-go," said Kent Heinen, DCSD Food Services Specialist, “Our summer meals include chicken sandwiches, walking tacos, hot dogs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and more."

The program plans to serve about 60,000 meals over the next seven weeks, before it ends on August 6. There will not be food service on Monday, July 5 because of the holiday.

Below is a list of location and times for meal distributions: