Rock Falls mom mourning the loss of her children says court system failed them

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A mourning Rock Falls mom says the court system failed her children when a judge issued a shared custody agreement. Mary Nielsen's two children were found dead at their dad's Nebraska home during their court-ordered visitation in mid-May.

Nielsen says the nights are the most difficult without three-year-old Teddy and five-year-old Emi.

"Just walking up in the middle of the night and not hearing their sweet little baby snores," she explained," or them reaching over to touch me to make sure I'm still next to them."

As part of the custody agreement, the kids were required to check in with their mom every day when visiting their dad. Nielsen said she hadn't heard from the kids in two days and started to panic. A friend who offered to go to the home and check on them found them unresponsive in their beds. Their dad, Adam Price, was nowhere to be found.

Price has since been charged with felony child abuse resulting in death. A tragedy that Nielsen says could have been avoided.

"He was abusive with me," said Nielsen, "but I would just assume that he would just take the kids and he wouldn’t go this far."

In September of 2019, Nielsen filed for divorce from Price, citing an abusive marriage.

Price refused the divorce and more than a year later, in December of 2020, he filed for primary physical custody of the children.

Nielsen hired an attorney and had statements from multiple people describing Adam as an unfit parent.

"Even our daycare provider in Nebraska wrote a statement saying that he dropped them off in dirty clothes, he didn’t bathe them," she said.

Price has denied the accusations, saying "I have never harmed her. I do know that she is furious that I have filed this action and she is now lashing out at me with false accusations."

He went on to say that for the purposes of a temporary order he requested joint custody with a week-on-week-off schedule.

The judge agreed to the temporary order saying it was in the best interests of the children.

She continued to fight for full custody but was obligated to comply with the court, which is how Emily and Teddy ended up at their dad's Nebraska home.



"I would love for the court system to listen to moms," she said. "We know that something is going on and our children are telling us and we’re telling you and you’re not listening."

Price will plead not guilty, according to his attorney.