ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department is launching a new program, wanting community organizations and businesses to help keep the city's parks looking great.

The "Adopt-a-Park" program is new for the department.

The program requires the adopting group to work in the park at least one day per month during the spring and fall months, April to November, according to Dan Gleason with the parks department.

That work could include painting, laying mulch, planting, or even organizing a trash cleanup day.

The parks department pays for any of the supplies needed for the work. Gleason said community members can bring new ideas for park improvements to the department for consideration as well.

Gleason said the smallest action taken by community members can make the biggest impact on the city's parks.

"We wanna continue this partnership through the years," said Gleason. "That's really what we're looking to do. So, these groups can start coming in and really enjoying their park and really getting the community to rally around keeping our parks clean and beautiful for the community."

The program is for anyone, including youth groups, church groups, college organizations or neighborhood groups. You do not need to live or meet as a group in Rock Island to apply, Gleason said.

Gleason said there are plenty of park spaces still available for adopting this year.

If you want to get involved, there is a short application process through the parks department that would need to be completed before your group could start working.