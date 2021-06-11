Augustana accepts White House's July 4th vaccination challenge

The Rock Island college took a pledge to work towards a 70% adult vaccination rate nationally.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College accepted a challenge alongside hundreds of schools nationwide to work towards a significant vaccination goal.

Augusta President Steve Bahls signed the COVID-19 College Challenge, a school news release announced on Friday, June 11.

The initiative, created by the White House and spread to colleges and universities nationwide, aims to work towards a 70% vaccination rate among American adults by July 4th.

“The Augustana community has worked tirelessly to maintain the robust in-person experience that we are known for,” says President Bahls. “This national challenge is one we are readily prepared to commit to.”

The Challenge features three main calls to action:

Engage students, faculty and staff

Organize the college community

Deliver vaccine access for all

Augustana is joining more then 340 other colleges and universities across the country.

The school has previously hosted vaccination clinics open to students, faculty, staff, and members of the surrounding community.