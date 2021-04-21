Fireworks shows are back on this year, after 2020 pandemic cancellations

Celebrations, parades, and fireworks are returning around the Quad Cities for 2021.

This is a running list of reinstated fireworks displays and 4th of July celebrations for 2021, after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Red, White and Boom: The bi-state fireworks show over the Mississippi River is set to return for 2021 after cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event is scheduled for July 3.

"We are thrilled to welcome people back to the riverfront for our regional celebration of America’s Independency Day” said Mike Matson, Mayor of Davenport. “Our new Quinlan Court will be open, and activities in Modern Woodmen Park and LeClaire Park are being planned.”

Bettendorf 4th of July celebration: The City of Bettendorf announced they will reinstate all Independence Day festivities for 2021 after cancelling in 2020 due to the pandemic.

All annual activities like a parade, music, entertainment, food and fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 3, with some changes.

East Moline's Independence Day: Fourth of July festivities in East Moline are back for 2021 after 2020 cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the city's website, they announced plans for their annual fireworks, Firecracker Run and parade during the weekend of July 3 and 4.

On Saturday, celebrations begin at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at dusk at The Bend, along the riverfront.

On Sunday, the Firecracker Run starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Fire Department Breakfast, and parade.