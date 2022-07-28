Rock Island Arsenal hosts ceremony for Korean War veterans

Wednesday marked the 69th anniversary of the Korean War ending; the military community insisted that it cannot be forgotten.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Korean War is often called the “Forgotten War,” but in the minds of some veterans, the memories are still clear.

The military community gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery Wednesday, to honor the 69th anniversary of the ending of the Korean War.

Several guests and Rock Island Arsenal officials spoke at the ceremony, which included a wreath laying, gun salute and prayer.

"I was in a unit that lost 300 men in 3 days, and I’ll never forget that," said Sgt. Dan Foulke, a U.S. Army veteran who served as a combat engineer in the Korean War.

He helped set up a camp to house prisoners of war after the ceasefire was agreed upon.

"I got to see some of those prisoner-of-war men come down that dirty old road, and it brings tears to my eyes," he said. "They were skin and bones."

More than 36,000 American lives were lost in the Korean War. Those who survived are getting older.

The concern is growing when it comes to the clarity of what memories they have left of the war. That’s why Sgt. Foulke tries to come back every year to remember the war for them.

“But most of the Korean veterans are dying off like flies,” Foulke said.

Foulke isn’t alone in his mission. Thanks to the Arsenal’s Garrison Commander Col. Dan Mitchell and others, the legacy of these veterans can be remembered.

“For those who served and their family members, they’re never forgotten,” Col. Mitchell said, “and America never forgets.”