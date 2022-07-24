East Moline motorcycle ride raises money for wounded veterans

UFC champion and U.S. Army veteran Randy Couture united the motorcycle community to support wounded heroes.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Motorcycle enthusiasts hit the road in East Moline on Saturday to ride for heroes.

This was the fourth year for the "Ride For Our Troops" drive.

It was run by U.S. Army veteran and six-time world UFC champion Randy Couture.

His organization is the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation, which raises money for wounded veterans in need of financial help.

Couture said that this initiative was inspired by seeing what military families go through.

"I got to go to Water Reed Bethesda in D.C., walk the wards, meet a lot of guys fresh off the combat zone and guys that had been injured," he said. "And it was there that I heard a lot of horror stories about financial woes, and we started the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation out of that experience."

In 2021, the foundation gave away more than $160,000 to families in need.