Galena Civil War veteran, Medal of Honor recipient honored

While commemorating new Medal of Honor highway signs, a special caravan stopped in Galena to honor a veteran Sunday.

GALENA, Ill — A caravan celebrating new Medal of Honor highway signs made a stop in Galena on Sunday.

The ceremony honored the only Medal of Honor recipient in the Galena area - Sgt. Henry Taylor, who was a Civil War veteran.

Members of the local American legion, VFW and color guard were at the ceremony.

The caravan traveled across Highway 20, where the signs are being placed at highway entrances.

"The community of Galena is so interested in the history of the Medal of Honor," said Jerry Howard, Commander of of the Fickbohn-Hissem Post 193 of Galena. "We celebrate our veterans from all wars."

Sgt. Taylor was one of the first recipients of the Medal of Honor.