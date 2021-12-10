Clinton Community breaks ground on new career training center

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton Community College celebrated the start of construction on its new Career and Technical Education Center with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning.
The ceremony, featuring remarks from Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly and a symbolic turning of the dirt, took place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Clinton.
The future education center, according to a news release from the community college, will give high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost in the following career training programs:
- Agriculture
- Automotive technology
- Construction technology
- Culinary
- Engineering technology
- Education
- Health care
- Information technology
- Welding technology
“This is an outstanding partnership with our school districts and local businesses to address a shifting workforce dynamic and provide additional opportunities for our community," Kelly said in the news release. "We are excited to be a part of the solution."
The almost-27,000-square-feet learning center will feature classrooms, multi-purpose laboratories, offices for instructors and a commons area for students.
The center was funded in-part by the community. On March 2, 70% of Jackson and Clinton counties voters passed a referendum to allocate $1 million to Clinton Community College to help build the new facility in DeWitt, with the ultimate goal of providing a clear career path for area high school students.
View the floor plans for the Clinton Community College Career and Technical Education Building here.
According to the community college, construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.
