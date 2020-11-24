River Bend Food Bank receives donation of over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local food bank had its shelves stocked just in time for Thanksgiving thanks to a donation from a retail giant.
Grocery store chain Hy-Vee donated over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the Davenport-based River Bend Food Bank on Monday, November 23.
The meals are said to include holiday staples like corn, green beans, potatoes, and stuffing mix, as well as Hy-Vee store vouchers for turkey, rolls, and pumpkin pie.
The non-profit's President, Mike Miller, expressed the critical need for donations, saying, "It went from 105,000 to almost 160,000 people in need and since then it's eased up a little bit but only by about 10,000 there's still about 147,000 people out there who don't have enough food."
The donated meals will be distributed to food pantries across the Quad City area for families in need.