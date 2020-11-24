River Bend Food Bank receives donation of over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

River Bend's president says that the donations, courtesy of Hy-Vee, were needed now more than ever.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local food bank had its shelves stocked just in time for Thanksgiving thanks to a donation from a retail giant.

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee donated over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the Davenport-based River Bend Food Bank on Monday, November 23.

The meals are said to include holiday staples like corn, green beans, potatoes, and stuffing mix, as well as Hy-Vee store vouchers for turkey, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

The non-profit's President, Mike Miller, expressed the critical need for donations, saying, "It went from 105,000 to almost 160,000 people in need and since then it's eased up a little bit but only by about 10,000 there's still about 147,000 people out there who don't have enough food."