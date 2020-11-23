If you fall under certain criteria, Hy-Vee is welcoming you to shop during a specific hour in the morning to help reduce the risk of spread.

MOLINE, Ill. — Hy-Vee stores are holding specific hours for customers who are considered "high-risk" to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, November 23, all Hy-Vee stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Monday through Friday exclusively for people who:

are 60 and older

are pregnant

have an underlying health condition that makes him or her more susceptible to serious illness

All other customers have been asked to reserve this hour of shopping for higher-risk customers.

This is something the store enacted in the spring of 2020 and decided in the fall to bring back.