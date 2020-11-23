MOLINE, Ill. — Hy-Vee stores are holding specific hours for customers who are considered "high-risk" to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, November 23, all Hy-Vee stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Monday through Friday exclusively for people who:
- are 60 and older
- are pregnant
- have an underlying health condition that makes him or her more susceptible to serious illness
All other customers have been asked to reserve this hour of shopping for higher-risk customers.
This is something the store enacted in the spring of 2020 and decided in the fall to bring back.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness," read a statement from the company.
Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe."