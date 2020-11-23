x
Hy-Vee stores hold hours for high-risk customers to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you fall under certain criteria, Hy-Vee is welcoming you to shop during a specific hour in the morning to help reduce the risk of spread.

MOLINE, Ill. — Hy-Vee stores are holding specific hours for customers who are considered "high-risk" to shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, November 23, all Hy-Vee stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Monday through Friday exclusively for people who:

  • are 60 and older
  • are pregnant
  • have an underlying health condition that makes him or her more susceptible to serious illness

All other customers have been asked to reserve this hour of shopping for higher-risk customers.

This is something the store enacted in the spring of 2020 and decided in the fall to bring back. 

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness," read a statement from the company.
Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe."

