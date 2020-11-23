Administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, Nita Ludwig, says the hospitals have reached a "crisis point" with cases rapidly increasing.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A record-number of patients - 92 people - are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County, as of Monday, November 23.

This number has largely continued to rise in recent weeks. The first time the county reported 70 patients in the hospital was one week ago, Monday, November 16. These numbers are reported daily from the CEO of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Here are the recent hospitalization numbers:

Monday, Nov. 23 - 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 *new record

- 92 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, Nov. 22 -76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 *new record

-76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, Nov. 21 -72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

-72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, Nov. 20 -72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

-72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, Nov. 19 - 69 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

- 69 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, Nov. 18 -70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

-70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 17 - 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 *new record

- 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, Nov. 16 -70 - patients hospitalized with COVID-19 *new record

-70 - patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, Nov. 15 -58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

-58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, Nov. 14 - 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19

“This is a jump of 16 patients from Sunday to Monday, (November 22 to November 23)” said Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator. “We know our hospital systems sounded alarms earlier this month when the number of patients was lower. Now, we are at a crisis point with cases rising by the hundreds every day in the Quad Cities.