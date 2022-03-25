x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Seton Catholic School hosts prayer service for peace in Ukraine

Students held a prayer service at Sacred Heart Church led by the school's second graders.

MOLINE, Ill. — Students and staff at Seton Catholic School in Moline held a prayer service Friday at Sacred Heart Church for peace in the midst of attacks in Ukraine.

The service, led by the school's second graders, comes at the urging of a prayer by Pope France to call for peace in Ukraine. As the pope held a prayer service in Rome, he invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join in.

“Free us from war, protect our world from the menace of nuclear weapons,” he prayed, per AP News.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

In Other News

Teske Pet and Garden celebrates 100 years in business