Seton Catholic School hosts prayer service for peace in Ukraine

MOLINE, Ill. — Students and staff at Seton Catholic School in Moline held a prayer service Friday at Sacred Heart Church for peace in the midst of attacks in Ukraine.
The service, led by the school's second graders, comes at the urging of a prayer by Pope France to call for peace in Ukraine. As the pope held a prayer service in Rome, he invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join in.
“Free us from war, protect our world from the menace of nuclear weapons,” he prayed, per AP News.