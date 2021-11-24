Struggling to afford presents for your kids this year? MLK Center hosts gift giveaway

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's 45th Annual Children's Holiday Gifts event provides wrapped presents for QC kids ages 3-12.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 'Tis the season of giving, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island is coming to the rescue of parents across the Quad Cities area that can't afford to buy their children gifts this year.

The MLK Center, located at 630 9th Street, will hold its 45th annual Children's Holiday Gifts event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15-17. Although it won't be the center's usual holiday party, it will still be a great opportunity to help out low-income families in the community.

The gift donations are limited to those in the Quad Cities with children ages 3 to 12 years old. Fill out the registration form here to guarantee gifts for your kids.