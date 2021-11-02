Toys for Tots 2021 | How to donate or receive toys for kids in the Quad Cities

WQAD will be holding an all-day drop off on November 30th.

MOLINE, Ill. — The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is the Marine Corps’ premier community action program and one of the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable causes.

Over the years, it has become a traditional part of the annual Christmas holiday season within communities nationwide. The message of hope delivered through a shiny new toy at Christmas has a positive impact on children, their families and their communities. It’s not the toy – it’s what the toy does.

WQAD will be accepting toy donations during a day-long collection event on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Toys cannot be dropped off at WQAD on any other days.

New and unwrapped toys are accepted. Please no clothes, stuffed animals, religious items, or realistic weapons (Nerf guns are OK).

Toys for Tots historically has the lowest amount of donations for boys and girls between ages 10 and 12.

Items can also be dropped off at our sponsor locations:

The Rental Guys - 4300 27th St, Moline

Midwest Complete Construction - 3720 46th Ave, Rock Island

The Tangled Wood - 3636 Tanglewood Rd, Bettendorf

Zeglin's TV and Appliance - 1833 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport

Zeglin's TV and Appliance - 4241 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Registration for Toys for Tots begins on Monday, November 8th, 2021. The last day to register will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021. No registration on Thanksgiving. Hours for registration are 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Registration is online only

What do people need to be able to register?

1. Picture ID (Government Issued, Driver’s License, State ID Card or Matricula)

2. Proof of Current Home Address (Light bill, phone bill, etc.)

3. Phone number (Number where you can be reached)

4. Children’s birth certificate - No medical cards

5. CHILDREN MUST BE 0 MONTHS - 12 YEARS OF AGE.

6. Foster Parents/Guardians must show proof of custody.

DISTRIBUTION

When you pickup your toys, please have your application control number available, be ready to present a photo ID, and proof of guardianship of the children. This document, a birth certificate or legal guardianship paperwork, must show the children's birthday.

Also bring your registration stub.

Distribution will be December 17-19 from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Distribution will be at the registration location (BridgePointe 485, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, IL (Old KONE building right under 74 bridge).

BUSINESS REQUESTS FOR BOXES

If a business would like to request a box for donations, they must go online to the website and fill out a form here.

MONETARY DONATIONS

Monetary donations are also accepted. Make checks payable to Toys for Tots.