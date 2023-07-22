Car crashes into a home in Viola, starting a fire and killing two

Nobody in the home was injured, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIOLA, Ill. — A car crashed into a home in Viola just before 4 a.m. July 22, according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The car left U.S. Route 67 just south of the intersection at Highway 17, crashing into the home at 2002 13th Street and starting a fire. Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies responded and pronounced the vehicle's driver and passenger dead on the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The occupants of the home were uninjured, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.