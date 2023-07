City of Moline road crews are resurfacing 7th Street between 12th and 16th Avenues.

MOLINE, Ill. — Brandt Construction and the city of Moline are moving forward with road repairs on 7th Street between 12th and 16th Avenue.

This stretch of road will be closed down for about two months to patch up the road and repave the surface.

Driving through this area will be limited to one lane of traffic throughout the construction. Drivers should plan on taking an alternate route. Businesses in the area will also remain open.