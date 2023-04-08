MEDIC EMS names new director as it prepares to be operated by Scott County

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, MEDIC EMS will be absorbed by Scott County, appointing current manager Paul Andorf as director.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Since 1982, nonprofit MEDIC EMS services have been operating around the Quad Cities, providing both non-essential and emergency transportation for the community. The service operates ambulance centers in Davenport, Le Claire, and Eldridge.

Now in 2023, changes are in the works for the non-profit. The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted back in April to take on MEDIC and create a new county-run ambulance service provider.

After a national search, the organization chose to nominate current MEDIC Information Systems manager Paul Andorf.

Andorf has been with MEDIC for 27 years, which made him stand out from the top four finalists being considered for the position. He is also a Critical Care paramedic holding certifications in both Iowa and Illinois.

The County Board voted on the appointment of Andorf to the department on Thursday, August 3. Andorf will formally begin Aug. 28 to take over for the current MEDIC director Linda Frederiksen.