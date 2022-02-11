Officers find dead puppy, bloody scene near Bettendorf apartment; man charged with animal cruelty

A Bettendorf man is in jail after a police officer reportedly discovered a dead puppy inside a storm drain while on routine patrol.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Content warning: The details of the animal's death are described below as well as the scene the officer reported seeing at the time of the arrest.

A Bettendorf man has been arrested on charges of animal abuse after a police officer discovered the body of a dead puppy in a storm drain while on patrol.

Garland Paul Carrell, 36, is now in the Scott County Jail for multiple charges, including animal cruelty, interference with official acts and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the arrest affidavit, a police officer was on routine patrol around 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 29th Street and Middle Road near Chateau Knoll Apartments when he spotted a man dressed in camouflage and holding a flashlight, standing over a cardboard box on the curb.

The affidavit says Carrell reportedly fled after the officer attempted to approach him.

After this, the officer went to examine the box and found fresh blood, muscle tissue and bones inside. The box was addressed to the apartment building, according to the affidavit.

Immediate investigation of the scene found an empty bag of dogs treats, many of which were spilled out into the grass, which was also splattered with blood. A blood spot on the curb lead the officer to the body of a deceased puppy in a storm drain right next to where the box was dropped.

The officer also discovered a large machete in the grass in the direction where the man fled.

An examination of the puppy's body revealed that its throat had been slashed and was punctured multiple times in the face and neck, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant was quickly obtained and executed on the apartment. The man initially refused to open his door for the police or identify himself. He was then taken into custody, where he remained uncooperative.

Inside, officers found another machete of the same brand as the one found in the grass, and it was covered in blood. The apartment's living room also contained multiple bloodstains on the floor and ceiling. In the bedroom, the officer found the camo jacket the man was wearing, and it was also bloodstained.