Schools across the Quad Cities participating in food drive for River Bend Food Bank

The annual drive not only provides students with meaningful leadership opportunities but also gives back to the surrounding community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 37th annual Student Hunger Drive is underway in the Quad Cities and students across the region are gaining leadership skills while helping alleviate hunger in the area.

The friendly competition gives back to the community by collecting monetary and food donations for River Bend Food Bank. Last year, the drive raised a record number of 817,038 meals and has provided over 16 million meals since it started in 1985.

The drive lasts from Oct. 2 through Nov. 9. Students plan events to raise funds and collect food, along with setting goals for their school while "competing" against others. Students then package the food they received before delivering it to River Bend's warehouse at the end of the six-week drive. Participating schools focus on collecting food that is not only nutritious but can be used by classmates experiencing hunger.

Schools will receive awards for first or second place in their division. There is also a Mission Challenge Winner, which is for the school that best exemplifies River Bend's mission.

“The Student Hunger Drive is one of our most recognizable fundraisers and also our most fun,” Nancy Renkes, president & CEO of River Bend Food Bank, said in a press release. “We love being able to bring hunger education and awareness to the next generation, while empowering students to support our mission in their own creative ways. It’s great for the students and a great benefit to our community.”

17 area schools are participating in the drive. They include the following:

Alleman High School

Assumption High School

Bettendorf High School

Davenport Central High School

Davenport North High School

Davenport West High School

Mid-City High School

Moline High School

Morning Star Academy

Nort Scott High School

Orion High School

Pleasant Valley High School

Quad Cities Christian School

Rivermont Collegiate

Rock Island High School

Sherrard High School

United Township High School

A kickoff party took place on Monday, Oct. 2 with News 8's Kory Kuffler emceeing the event. Loading Day will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a Finale Rally the same day from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Spotlight Theater in Moline.