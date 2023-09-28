Silvis hosting backpack drive for area youth

Donations will be accepted through the entire month of October.

SILVIS, Ill. — The city of Silvis is looking to help local youth with a backpack drive during the month of October.

The city is partnering with the Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center, which works with children who have been victims of physical or sexual abuse, to host the drive. Backpack donations are asked to be new, not previously used.

But the drive isn't just looking for backpacks. City officials are also hoping to college toothbrushes, batteries, juice boxes, snacks, fidget toys, forever stamps and $10 gift cards to help students buy meals. Officials said that McDonald's, Subway and Hungry Hobo are the best options for the gift cards.