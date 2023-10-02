Muscatine collecting old digital devices to distribute to community members

The drive is to celebrate the seventh annual Digital Inclusion Week.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is celebrating Digital Inclusion Week with a collection drive to help all members of its community stay connected in the digital age.

Officials are asking for community members to donate their gently-used digital devices, such as phones or computers. The donations are being collected in partnership with PCs for People, a nonprofit that collects these sorts of devices for refurbishment and redistribution to low-income households and other nonprofits.

Donations can be dropped off at the Musser Public Library or the Loper Learning Center at Muscatine Community College from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6. Charlie English, Muscatine's Digital Inclusion Coordinator, will be at the learning center on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the library on Thursday during the same time frame to take donations and answer questions about the program.

"We look forward to highlighting the incredible digital inclusion work happening in our community during this national week of recognition. Our collective efforts help bridge the digital divide, and this week is our opportunity to ensure these initiatives are recognized and supported on a broader scale," English said.

Anyone with a high volume of donations is asked to contact English directly to arrange a pickup for the devices He can be contacted by phone at 563-275-6442 or email at charlie.acp@muscatineiowa.gov.