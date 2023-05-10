Pay It Forward | Helping keep food on the table for a Davenport neighborhood

Tammy Trice helped open the Fairmount Food Pantry in February 2023, earning her the Pay It Forward award.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Robin Sade is a volunteer for the Fairmount Food Pantry located in Scott Community College's West Campus in Davenport. The pantry opened in February of this year. Tammy Trice helped establish the food pantry through the Good Neighbor Project.

“I met Tammy a couple years ago when she asked if she could use our parking lot in the church at St Alban’s for a produce drop off. And since then, I mean, I’ve learned so much that she’s done for the neighborhood," Sade said.

For all Trice does for her neighborhood and the community, Sade nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

Opening a food pantry has always been a dream for Trice. Since the pantry opened its doors, the response has been overwhelming.

“Actually we have struggled to try to the keep the pantry open and keep it stocked. So this is really such a blessing for us and so right on time. I’m so happy," Trice said.

The pantry receives donations and works with local organizations to put food on the shelves, but it can still be a struggle to keep food stocked with the demand of the pantry from the community. They've had to reduce hours to ensure they can provide food and work harder to put themselves on the map.

“We’re opening up and reaching out. We just started our Facebook page so we’re hoping that people will look on our Facebook page and get to know us, get to know our needs, and want to become a partner with us," Trice said.

With the future opening of the Fairmount Community Center, Trice hopes that the pantry will be a big part of it.

“I want people to be able to come to the food pantry and make sure they have easy access to it. And also I want them to be able to have access to activities and resources and support services," said Trice.

Trice has also helped organize many events for the surrounding neighborhood, like block parties and a Trunk-or-Treat. She says helping her neighbors and the community is just something she was raised around.

“All of us took care of each other. I remember, you know, if we ever needed anything we can get it from a neighbor and that’s just something that was instilled in me. So my community just means a lot to me and anything I can do to make my community better, I’m going to do that," said Trice.

