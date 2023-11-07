Davenport breaks ground on new community center

The city hopes to complete construction of the Fairmount Community Center by the spring of 2024.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is bringing out the shovels to begin construction of the Fairmount Community Center.

The 4,500-square-foot center will be located on the west end of the city, adjacent to the Davenport Public Library's Fairmount Branch.

Davenport Parks and Recreation Director, Chad Dyson, said the project brings many opportunities for the area.

"It gives us the opportunity to bring our services, our offerings, our programs to another part of the community," Dyson said. "It's bringing to fruition a community space that is very much needed in that part of town".

According to Courtney Jones, the city's administrative service manager, funding for the community center will be provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds.

"We're looking at about $2.8 million for costs," Jones said. "So many community leaders have pushed for a safe, inclusive space, not only for children but also our elderly."

Although construction just began, some residents are already excited about the grand opening of the center. Marica Watson, a Davenport mother of three, said she's happy to soon be able to bring her kids to the new center.

"It's not far from us so we will definitely be going there often," Watson said. "I always had something like that that I was able to go to when I was growing up. And I just think that it would be good for all families, especially on the West End."

The city hopes to complete construction by the spring of 2024.