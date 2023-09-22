Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention happening this Sunday in Moline

The walk will take place on Sept. 24 at Browning Field.

MOLINE, Ill. — September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Quad City residents are coming together in remembrance of those who have passed, along with rallying for suicide prevention.

Community members will be participating in the Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention on Sunday, Sept. 24, to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). It's one of more than 400 walks taking place across the country, with an estimated 275,000 participants.

According to statistics from the AFSP, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. For those ages 10-34, it is the third leading cause of death in Illinois and the second leading cause in Iowa.

In addition to the walk, participants will be able to leave the names of loved ones they've lost to suicide on pinwheels and footprint memorials that will be displayed at the site of the walk. Photos may also be added to a memorial banner on site. Therapy dogs from the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network will be at the event as well.

Registration is free and can be completed here. It can also be done the day of the walk starting at noon. The walk will start at 1 p.m.

Editor's note: WQAD News 8 is a media sponsor for the Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention and one of the organizers of the event is a staff member.