MOLINE, Ill. — One person died and another person was injured after a head-on crash in Moline.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 9, around 4:00 p.m. in the 900 block of 36th Ave. near 7th St. and John Deere Road.

Moline Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other driver suffered moderate injuries.