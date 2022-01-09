Unoccupied Moline house destroyed in fire early Sunday

An unoccupied residence was made uninhabitable by a large fire that threatened other nearby buildings.

MOLINE, Ill. — An unoccupied building in Moline was made unusable by a severe fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

According to the Moline Fire Department, at about 12:34 a.m. on November 9, a neighbor reported a fire that broke out at a small residence in the 4500 block of 11th Street.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames pouring through the garage roof on the south side of the home threatening other nearby structures, as firefighter quickly began to attack the fire to keep it from spreading.

After the blaze was contained to the structure, concentrated extinguishment efforts began, with particular emphasis on saving utilities and other potential hazards.

One the main body of the fire was down, crews went inside to extinguish lingering hotspots, before a private contractor secured the building.

A search of the building found that it was unoccupied. The house was rendered uninhabitable, and no injuries were reported.