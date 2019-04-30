Longtime WQAD News 8 anchor Jim Mertens leaving after 27 years of memories

Jim's last day is Friday May 13th, after which he will be heading to KCRG in Cedar Rapids. Here's a look back at some career highlights and heartfelt goodbyes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Jim Mertens started his Quad Cities career in February 1995, when he was first hired to be main anchor of the evening shows.

From there, he held many different on-air positions at the station. He anchored and produced the weekend evening shows, was an evening show reporter, and created the 6:30 pm newscast.

In 2006, Jim became the co-anchor of Good Morning Quad Cities. When teamed up with co-anchor Julie Sisk and meteorologist James Zahara, Jim had fun, despite the wacky overnight hours.

He stayed on GMQC until 2015. During that time, they added the 4:30 a.m. newscast and what is now known as 'GMQC at 11,' which started as a half-hour show before expanding to one hour.

While on the morning show shift, Jim helped shape WQPT's first local programming after the PBS affiliate was acquired by Western Illinois University. He has anchored "The Cities" since its creation in 2010.

Jim returned to the evening shows, anchoring the 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. shows in 2015. He created "This Week with Jim Mertens" in 2019, a public affairs show that airs Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on WQAD.

In his 27 years here at WQAD News 8, he has covered nearly every aspect of Quad Cities' news. Here are some stories that he considers his career highlights:

Covering the first organ transplant between a black man and a white man in the state of Iowa

Profiling a family dealing with their toddler suffering from a life-threatening illness

A special report marking the 25th anniversary of the Joyce Klindt murder

"Remembering Reagan," a special on Ronald Reagan and his ties to the area after the 40th president died in 2004

Covering every Iowa caucus since 1996

A fire that destroyed the historic Tama building in downtown Burlington

A live broadcast focusing on the tornado that hit Stockton, Iowa in 1995, coverage that won an Edward R. Murrow award

Creating "Snow Desk" to broadcast live outside the studio during snowstorms

The on-air coverage of the breach of the Davenport levee along the Mississippi River on April 30, 2019

When Jim first started on the 10 p.m. news in 1995, he closed the show with the tag line of "Sleep well, Quad Cities." When he was on the morning show, it morphed to "Make the most of your day, Quad Cities."

Jim credits another long-time anchor, Jim King, for the inspiration for his tagline. King, who passed unexpectedly in 1999, was known for his close of "Thank you for inviting us into your home."

"I've been so happy to spend half my life in the Quad Cities, a place that will always be home to me. I wish I could have driven over the new bridge more! But it's great to see the progress here in 1995 and it continues to grow and has become one of the coolest places in the Midwest," Mertens said.