New Muscatine police chief will be sworn in Thursday night

Captain Tony Kies, a 17-year veteran of the department will take over Chief Brett Talkington's position as he plans to retire.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine will have a new police chief starting on March 1 once current Chief Brett Talkington retires on Feb. 28.

Anthony "Tony" Kies, currently captain of patrol for the Muscatine Police Department, will be the next police chief.

Officials say Kies, a 17-year veteran of the department, was chosen after an extremely competitive process.

The Muscatine City Council unanimously approved his appointment at their Dec. 1, 2022 meeting.

“Tony is committed to upholding the values of public service, ethical leadership and professionalism – all while maintaining a sense of humor," Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb said. “He is extremely passionate about Muscatine and will serve our community well in this new role.”

Kies will be sworn in at the Muscatine City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, which will also be livestreamed on the city of Muscatine's YouTube channel.