Rock Island Police Department re-accredited for 3rd consecutive term

RIPD has been a Tier 2 accredited police department since 2014, and that's set to continue for another four years.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has successfully renewed its accreditation status for the third straight term, according to a new release from the agency.

Police Chief Richard Landi announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that the department had achieved re-accreditation status under the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

This is the third consecutive time RIPD has held the status, as the department has been a Tier 2 accredited agency since 2014. The accreditation lasts for four years at a time and agencies must re-apply to keep the status.

ILEAP is a program that evaluates police agencies across the state based on certain criteria and their compliance with a list of 181 standards in the areas of Administration, Operations, Personnel and Training.

ILEAP assessors conduct ride-a-longs and interviews with personnel, inspect the department and its vehicles and gather the opinions of citizens under their jurisdiction.

Departments that receive the accreditation status are the ones that met the highest standards and level of community service as determined by the ILEAP Council.

RIPD will be presented with a commemorative plaque in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 13 commending the achievement.