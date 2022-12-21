Snow emergencies issued across the Quad Cities area

Here's when parking restrictions will be in place for cities and towns around the Quad Cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — While we're all for having a white Christmas this year, we will have to sacrifice parking on public roads to make sure crews can clean them up safely during and following this week's winter storm.

That's why towns and cities in the Quad Cities area are issuing snow emergencies as we head into the weekend. Below you'll find a list of both Iowa and Illinois cities that are close to the Mississippi River.

This story will be updated with more information as News 8 receives it.

Stay weather aware this week:

Illinois

Carbon Cliff

The Village of Carbon Cliff's snow emergency will go into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m. and last through 3 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to remove their vehicles off the road for plows.

Coal Valley

The Village of Coal Valley will start its snow emergency at 6 a.m. Thursday and end it at 6 a.m. Saturday. During this time, it is illegal for any vehicle to be left on any village street, avenue, alley or parking lot within the Village following a snowfall of 2 inches or more.

The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency effective 6 am Thursday, December 22, 2022 until 6 am on... Posted by Village of Coal Valley on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Morrison

The City of Morrison issued its snow emergency on Wednesday at 12 p.m. It'll last until Saturday at 8 a.m. During this time, drivers should make sure their vehicles are not parked along snow routes or in the Central Business District overnight.

The city runs on calendar parking, meaning folks should park on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days, like Dec. 22. Vice versa for odd-numbered days.

Parking violations carry a minimum fine of $25-$75. The city may also tow vehicles at the expense of the owner.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls' snow emergency will go into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and end on Saturday at noon. On Thursday, folks should park their vehicles on an even-numbered side of the street and move their cars to the odd-numbered side of the street on Friday.

In short, if it's an even-numbered day, like Dec. 22, park on the even-numbered side of the street. If it's an odd-numbered day, like Dec. 23, park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Rock Island

Rock Island's snow emergency will go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. That's once the snow's depth has reached 2 inches.

Those parked on marked snow routes may get a $35 ticket and may also be towed.

Sterling

Sterling's snow emergency will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. All vehicles must be removed from snow routes, the Central Business District and meet the odd and even parking restrictions on all other streets.

On odd days of the month, like Dec. 23, drivers must park on the odd side of the street. On even days of the month, like Dec. 22, drivers must park on the even side of the street. Odd and even days begin between 6 and 8 a.m., meaning folks have that time to move their car before they get a ticket.

Iowa

Blue Grass

The snow emergency for Blue Grass will go into effect at midnight on Thursday and last until 1 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles must remain off the streets once the snow emergency goes into effect and remain off the streets until the emergency has expired.

Vehicles may be ticketed and may be towed at the owner's expense.

Durant

Durant issued its snow emergency Wednesday afternoon. It will be in effect from noon Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to remove all vehicles from the streets.