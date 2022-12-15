Here's where you can find shelter from the cold in the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 22.
As winter's bitter chill sets in every year, the homeless population is forced to move from the streets to shelters in order to escape the cold.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to freezing temps, especially without properly bundling up, can put people at risk of hypothermia - abnormally low body temperature - or frostbite - an injury caused by freezing that can lead to the loss of feeling and color to areas it affects.
Warming shelters offer those dealing with homelessness an opportunity to avoid the chill and secure a safe place to sleep. Here are some of the shelters that do just that for the Quad Cities community:
- Christian Care in Rock Island:
- This organization provides safe shelter for men aged 18 or older. The shelter, located at 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island, holds 42 beds, with six of the beds designated for its Veterans Transitional Housing Program.
- Christian Care also provides shelter to women and their children at their Martha's House location in Rock Island.
- To support the shelter, gift a monetary donation to Christian Care, buy most-needed items from the group’s Amazon wish list, drop off food and water daily or donate the following items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the shelter: men’s clothing items, cleaning supplies, hygiene products (especially deodorant), new pillows, large cans of vegetables, paper products and sugar and coffee creamer.
- Humility Homes and Services in Davenport:
- The emergency shelter is open year-round for those who are looking to transition to permanent housing in the Quad Cities. The shelter, located at 1016 W. 5th St. in Davenport, is open to men and women who are 18 or older.
- To support Humility Homes and Services, donate money here or donate an item from the organization's Amazon wish list.
- Salvation Army of the Quad Cities and Davenport:
- The Salvation Army’s shelter program, located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport, provides up to 30 days of shelter to homeless families. It also offers financial assistance to cover emergency overnight housing costs or refers people to partner programs with emergency shelter programs.
- Complete this eligibility assessment to see if you qualify for assistance.
- To support the shelter, donate to the local Salvation Army here.
- Winnie’s Place:
- Winnie’s Place is a shelter program for women with or without children who are homeless and/or survivors of domestic abuse. The shelter, located at 2535 Tech Drive in Bettendorf, provides safe housing, food, clothing and support free of charge. If you need shelter, call 309-757-0757.
- To support the shelter, cash or item donations are accepted at the shelter or the Churches United Office. Most needed are bus passes – especially for the Illinois Quad Cities – to help transport women at the shelter to job interviews. Gift cards to Hy-Vee, Aldi, Walmart and Dollar General are also welcome because they can be used to purchase bus tickets.