Here's where you can find shelter from the cold in the Quad Cities

Christian Care, Humility Homes and Services and the Salvation Army are just a few organizations that offer shelter from winter's freezing temps.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 22.

As winter's bitter chill sets in every year, the homeless population is forced to move from the streets to shelters in order to escape the cold.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to freezing temps, especially without properly bundling up, can put people at risk of hypothermia - abnormally low body temperature - or frostbite - an injury caused by freezing that can lead to the loss of feeling and color to areas it affects.