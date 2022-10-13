x
Mississippi River Distilling Co. to host 'Nightmare on 2nd Street'

The Halloween party will be held at their new downtown lounge on 2nd street in Davenport this month.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi River Distilling Company is hosting a Halloween Party at its new location in Davenport this year. The event is called Nightmare on 2nd Street. 

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. The distillery will have drink specials, including $2 off tap cocktails. But you can't have a Halloween party at a cocktail house without Halloween-themed cocktails. They will have two Halloween cocktails, Witches Brew and Poltergeist!

They will also have free snacks on hand.

There will be a costume contest, and the winner will take home a whiskey barrel as the grand prize (the barrel is empty, we checked).

Mississippi River Distilling Company's downtown lounge is located at 318 E 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.

