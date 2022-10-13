Mississippi River Distilling Co. to host 'Nightmare on 2nd Street'

The Halloween party will be held at their new downtown lounge on 2nd street in Davenport this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Mississippi River Distilling Company is hosting a Halloween Party at its new location in Davenport this year. The event is called Nightmare on 2nd Street.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. The distillery will have drink specials, including $2 off tap cocktails. But you can't have a Halloween party at a cocktail house without Halloween-themed cocktails. They will have two Halloween cocktails, Witches Brew and Poltergeist!

They will also have free snacks on hand.

There will be a costume contest, and the winner will take home a whiskey barrel as the grand prize (the barrel is empty, we checked).

Mississippi River Distilling Company's downtown lounge is located at 318 E 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.