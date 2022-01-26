Watch: Explosion at Clinton, IA chemical plant

The company said the plant's safety equipment operated as designed and no one was injured.

CLINTON, Iowa — A chemical plant in Clinton, Iowa said there is nothing to worry about after an explosion occurred Wednesday night.

LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers said the explosion came from an operational event around 6:45 p.m. which caused one of the plant's low-density reactors to make a "loud noise."

Borchers explained the safety equipment operated as designed so no one was injured and the plant is stable.

"There is no cause for concern to the community and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Borchers said.

The explosion was reportedly seen across the river from Port Byron, Illinois.

The Clinton Complex is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa, covering nearly 239 acres with close to 400 employees and contractors.