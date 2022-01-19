Augustana-owned student home catches fire Wednesday afternoon

All eight residents of the school-owned home are reportedly safe. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Crews battled a structure fire at an Augustana-owned student home Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor of the "Viking House" located at 730 34th St. in Rock Island, just across from Augustana College.

All eight of the home's residents are safe, according to officials on site.

Smoke from the house could reportedly be seen from the Centennial Bridge which is located about three miles away.

Members of the Rock Island, Moline, and Arsenal Fire Departments responded to the incident.

No injuries, cause of the fire, or official statements have been released yet.