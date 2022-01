Firefighters responded to a call at 3609 9th Street across from Earl Hanson Elementary. Both directions of 9th Street are currently closed.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Multiple crews responded to a fire Friday night near Watch Hill Tower apartments in Rock Island.

Police scanner reports around 8:15 p.m. indicated a house fire at 3609 9th Street across from Earl Hanson Elementary School.

Both directions of 9th Street were closed off and a fire official on scene said everyone was safe.