Kewanee school staff in search of better pay

Over two dozen employees and supporters were lined up with signs on Main Street, getting many honks of approval from drivers as pay negotiations continue.

KEWANEE, Ill — Hundreds of Kewanee School District employees are fighting for better pay as negotiations continue.

At least two dozen workers with the Kewanee Education Association (KEA) union and supporters were lined up on Main Street on Aug. 2, just outside the school district's administrative offices forming a picket line.

The union has negotiated with the school board for several months, but with a mediator in place now, both parties are hoping to reach an agreement before classes start on Aug. 17.

The negotiations affect more than 200 employees, including kindergarten teacher Rochelle Price.

"This includes not only the teachers, but the support staff, which are very important to our functioning," Price said. "They are often the first faces that children see when they come to school — the bus drivers, the staff that serves breakfast — so yes, it includes all of us."

Retired teacher Bob Brokaw was also at the picket in support of his daughter, who is currently a teacher.

"They're not reaching much in the way of fair pay... so they need help," Brokaw said. "We're here to help in any way we can."

Many drivers passing by the picket line honked in support, creating lots of noise throughout the early afternoon.

"Parents, workers, construction people — it's good to see that they're supportive of teachers, especially in this area," Brokaw said.

It's unclear what will happen if discussions fall through, as union worker contracts end on Aug. 15.

"Our bottom line is that we are trying to do what is best for our students," Price said.