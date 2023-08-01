EICC parts ways with chancellor after one year

Dr. Sonya Williams submitted her resignation to the Board after deciding to leave the school for personal reasons.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has a new temporary acting chancellor after the resignation of Dr. Sonya Williams was accepted by the Board of Trustees in a special meeting Tuesday night.

Williams, who was appointed as chancellor in June 2022, made the decision to leave her position for personal reasons. Williams served after the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette.

“We acknowledge the contributions she has made during her short tenure,” Board President Bob Gallagher said. “We thank Dr. Williams for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”

At the meeting on August 1, the board appointed Dr. Naomi DeWinter, the Muscatine Community College President and Vice Chancellor for Student Development, as the temporary acting chancellor.

DeWinter has been with the college since 2015. She previously worked at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey, Michigan as Vice President of Student Affairs and as Director of Enrollment Management.

“Dr. DeWinter has the right mix of skills and experience to lead the organization forward. We look forward to a seamless transition of leadership,” Gallagher said.

Over the next month, the board plans to participate in the process of selecting and appointing an interim chancellor.

The board will begin the search process for the next permanent chancellor after an interim is appointed. The college said in a release that they will share additional information and timing on that effort as details of the search are finalized. Information is available on the college's website by clicking here.

“Changing lives and building communities is the heart of our mission, and our commitment to students remains steadfast,” DeWinter said. “I look forward to continue to work with our dedicated faculty and staff to deliver high-quality education and training that prepares a skilled workforce and provides equitable access to higher education.”