Iowa allocates nearly $5M to homelessness assistance. Here's how the money will impact QC

Almost 50 Iowa agencies have been awarded grant money, totaling $4.8 million.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Finance Authority has awarded nearly $5 million for homelessness assistance initiatives across the state. Almost 50 agencies across the state have been approved for part of $4.8 million in grants for homelessness assistance initiatives in 2022.

“The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing, and this funding will aid in those efforts.”

The funding has been made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant Program and the State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund.

The Iowa Finance Authority conducted a combined competition for the two programs and applications were scored in several categories, including project design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance as well as budget and grants management.

Here's a list of agencies in the Quad Cities area getting some the funding.

Clinton County:

is getting $8,871 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant award. YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center is getting $103,176 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award and $24,985 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant.

Johnson County:

Shelter House Community Shelter and Transition Services is getting $189,123 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $162,609 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

Scott County:

is getting $49,250 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $165,124 from the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award. The Salvation Army is getting $159,268 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award.

Muscatine County:

Muscatine Center for Social Action is getting $72,012 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $62,363 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

The Emergency Solutions Grant Program aims to help Iowans and their families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness.